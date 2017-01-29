Standup actions deserve support

It takes someone of strong moral character to admit a wrong. Bessie Burger owner Frank Brinkley has proven to be that kind of individual.

Last week, the doors to Bessie Burger, along with Brinkley’s other business, Subway, were locked due to nonpayment of taxes. Rumors quickly spread, and, sadly gossip and speculation became the order of the day.

But that didn’t stop Brinkley from publicly taking responsibility for what he called an unfortunate incident. Rather than avoid comment, Brinkley took the moral high ground, conceding there had been problems, acknowledging that he was doing the best he could to right the wrong and assuring that he was trying to get the businesses reopened as quickly as possible.

Bessie Burger has since opened its doors again and hopes are high that the Subways in Clinton and at I-40 near Warsaw will do the same next week.

Perhaps most importantly, Brinkley was quick to say he didn’t want to lose the public’s trust and thus their business.

“The community has been great to me and I don’t want this to keep them away,” Brinkley said in an interview with The Independent published in the Jan. 26 edition. “I love this community. That’s why I chose to come here in the first place. It worries me that people will hesitate to come back because they lost trust in me. That what scares me. I hope that’s not the case.”

We hope that it’s not the case either.

People make mistakes, businesses sometimes stumble. They should not be punished for circumstances that are often out of their control for reasons we may not know or even understand. That Brinkley was quick to admit the issues he faced without making excuses and, on top of it, work quickly to rectify the situation, shows he’s trying to do the right things both for his businesses and a for community which has thrown its support behind his restaurants since they’ve been opened.

We hope that support returns.