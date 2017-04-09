Clinton, residents benefit from selection process

The governmental process worked well Tuesday night as Clinton’s City Council took on the sad task of appointing someone to fill the late Maxine Harris’ unexpired term on the board.

And as the five candidates for the District 5 seat aptly remarked before Council selected Darue Bryant to take Harris’ seat, there was not a bad choice to be found.

All five of those vying for the Council seat are to be commended for stepping up and offering their service to their district. And District 5’s citizens should be thankful to have such fine individuals willing to take on the daunting role of public servant. To a person, Bryant, Barbara Faison, Perry Solice, Wanda Corbett and Delynn Boykin-Solice, were good selections, and remarkable individuals who have shown time and again their willingness to serve. Many of them already have seats on governmental or civic boards and are already answering the call of duty in some way, and all were ready and willing to represent District 5.

Each of them would have been a good representative for the district and the city as a whole. That became even more apparent Tuesday night during the process, which was handled as professionally and as cordially as any governmental process we have witnessed lately. It truly seemed as if everyone who put their hat in the ring was doing so to help the district and not to forge their own political path, the testament of which came in the manner each handled the final selection.

Our hat is off to all five for showing the entire city how a district can come together, support one another and work for the betterment of the whole. District 5 has a lot in which to be proud.

Welcoming Bryant

The interim councilman selected for District 5 has some big shoes to fill in following Harris, but we’ve no doubt the ordained minister will work to do so, leading his own charge for the residents of his district in his own way and at his own pace.

That is as it should be. No one should expect Bryant to be Harris or to lead as Harris did. He must blaze his own trail in the few short months he has to serve before the election. At that time, Bryant will have to decide if he wants to seek the seat he was appointed to fill.

For now, though, his focus should be on serving the people of District 5 as well as Clinton’s entire citizenry. We’ve no doubt that he will do just that.

In fact, we are excited to have Bryant join an already admirable group of individuals who serve Clinton so well. He will bring with him to the table a new perspective, fresh ideas and new energy, something one sees every time someone new joins the ranks.

He’s already indicated as much in his remarks moments before Council selected him to represent the District. “I’m a person who believes in rolling my sleeves up and going to work,” he said, acknowledging the work Harris had admirably accomplished even as he pointed out that there was “still work to be done.”

Bryant is right. There is always work to be done, and recognizing that is half the battle.

We look forward to seeing what Bryant can help the Council accomplish over the next few months. His enthusiasm and willingness to work hard can only help District 5 and all of Clinton, and that makes us all beneficiaries of his appointment.

We welcome him to the Council and wish him Godspeed as he prepares to help lead a wonderful city.