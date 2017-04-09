It’s a common excuse for not going to church. You may have heard it. You may have even said it yourself. They say something like, “I’m not going to that church. I know the people that go there. They’re all just a bunch of hypocrites.” It may be an excuse, but it’s actually the truth. Why? Because we’re all hypocrites, even the ones that never enter a church door.

While the word is used often in relation to religion, a hypocrite is technically “a person who acts in contradiction to his or her stated beliefs.” And that’s all of us, at one time or another. For example, many of you said something like, “When I have kids, I won’t let my child get away with that.” How many, when you had that child, then let your child get away with “that?’ Or, when a co-worker makes an error at work, you think they are incompetent, and wonder how they keep their job. Then, if you make the same error, it’s just a simple mistake. I can give other examples, but you get the picture. Besides, as I heard an old preacher say years ago, I think I’ve “gone from preaching to meddling.”

Speaking of hypocrites, let’s talk about politics. Isn’t it funny how the conversation has changed in Washington? The Republicans decried the executive orders of President Obama. They now praise the executive orders of President Trump. It’s now the Democrats that are screaming that executive orders are unconstitutional. They are the ones that are now concerned about the overreach of power by the executive branch, like the Republicans were prior to the last election.

This past week, Susan Rice, former National Security Advisor under President Obama, was under fire for apparently “unmasking” (whatever that is) individuals in relation to President Trump. The Republicans and the Trump administration are outraged, while the Democrats are downplaying it. But you could bet that if it had been Dick Cheney from the Bush administration doing it to President Obama, the roles would be reversed. The Democrats would be calling it the new Watergate, while the Republicans would be declaring “nothing to see here.”

They are the ones we voted in. And maybe they are more like us than we would like to admit. We complain about wasteful government spending. We want to see government programs cut. Well, except for the ones that benefit us. Welfare is a rip-off. That is unless you, or someone close to you, is benefiting from Medicaid. Social Security and Medicare needs to be radically changed, because it is going to bankrupt the federal government; unless you’re getting that check every month. Other people’s tax deduction is a tax loophole to just put money in their pocket. My tax deduction is an economic incentive which stimulates the economy.

So, in more ways than we like to admit, we’re all hypocrites. When I say “we,” I am including “me.” There are ideals I believe, or want to believe, that sometimes I have a hard time living out. There are times that I should say something that I don’t. There are times that I should do something that I don’t. Often I am like the father with the sick child, who cried out to Jesus, “Lord, I believe; help my unbelief.” (Mark 9:24) So, I will be one of those hypocrites in church this Sunday, asking for help with my unbelief.

Today is Palm Sunday. It was the week before Jesus would be crucified. The multitude was excited as Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem. He was their prophet, their healer, their worker of miracles. Maybe he would lead them out of their Roman oppression, and then Israel would once again be a mighty nation.

As Jesus rode a donkey into the city, the crowd spread palm branches in his path, just as they would for a king. (That’s why today is called Palm Sunday.) It was a celebration. But in just a few days, the same multitude would turn against Jesus. The majority of the crowd that was shouting “Hosanna!” as Jesus entered Jerusalem, would be yelling “Crucify him!” They were hypocrites.

Jesus knew that, but he loved them anyway. Even while suffering the ordeal of the cross, he would pray, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do.” (Luke 23:34) He loved and forgave hypocrites back then, and he loves and forgives hypocrites today. Thank goodness, because we’re all hypocrites.

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

