Thanks to ‘caring people’

To the Editor:

Our group, “The Prayer Connection,” is a local Christian group which was started 17 years ago by the founders, Ms. Eloise Brewington and Ms. Sudie Merle Simmons. Both are now deceased, but our group is still going strong. We meet for prayer service at two local nursing homes two Tuesday nights each month. The other Tuesdays we have service with the sick and elderly who are unable to get out and go to church.

God has really blessed us with some local caring people who have given unselfishly “monetary” donations. This has allowed us to once again fix the 200 fruit bags, plus 26 gift to shut-ins.

God bless you all and a very special thank you.

Nancy Barefoot – Crumpler Honeycutt Funeral Home

Jim Matthews – Matthew’s Drugs

Terry Lee – Performance Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram

Becky Spell – Tim’s Gift

New Bethel Baptist Church

Gene and Charlene Jacobs

Johnny and Arlene Faircloth

Pat and Erica Faircloth

Justin Carter

Gene Faircloth

Bobby and Vanessa Taylor

George and Allyson Mitchell

Tim and Jeanie Stock

Annie Carter

Johnny and Carol Jacobs

Again I say thank you to them all for their continued support.

Sincerely,

Wanda McNeil