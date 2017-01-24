Thanks to ‘caring people’

To the Editor:
Our group, “The Prayer Connection,” is a local Christian group which was started 17 years ago by the founders, Ms. Eloise Brewington and Ms. Sudie Merle Simmons. Both are now deceased, but our group is still going strong. We meet for prayer service at two local nursing homes two Tuesday nights each month. The other Tuesdays we have service with the sick and elderly who are unable to get out and go to church.
God has really blessed us with some local caring people who have given unselfishly “monetary” donations. This has allowed us to once again fix the 200 fruit bags, plus 26 gift to shut-ins.
God bless you all and a very special thank you.
Nancy Barefoot – Crumpler Honeycutt Funeral Home
Jim Matthews – Matthew’s Drugs
Terry Lee – Performance Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram
Becky Spell – Tim’s Gift
New Bethel Baptist Church
Gene and Charlene Jacobs
Johnny and Arlene Faircloth
Pat and Erica Faircloth
Justin Carter
Gene Faircloth
Bobby and Vanessa Taylor
George and Allyson Mitchell
Tim and Jeanie Stock
Annie Carter
Johnny and Carol Jacobs
Again I say thank you to them all for their continued support.
Sincerely,
Wanda McNeil