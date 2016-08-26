Quinn succeeds on and off field

Luke Quinn, a 17 year old and current senior at Harrells Christian Academy, has two verses he lives by, but one of them in particular makes the most sense for the current situation he is in.

“Perfect practice makes perfect,” he said.

Quinn currently holds a 4.67 GPA, and that kind of GPA really goes to show that perfect practice, for example studying, can really increase a student’s GPA or keep the GPA at a desired number. Quinn holds this incredible GPA steady all while playing both football and baseball, which is quite impressive. Both sports take up a lot of Quinn’s daily time, with practice for both sports very often.

“Balancing academics and sports and trying to succeed at both is, by far, my biggest challenge,” Quinn stated. Nevertheless, he does not fail to do so.

Quinn does it all for the Crusaders, playing both right guard on offense and rush end on defense. As for baseball, he plays second base. Quinn mentions that although scheduled team practice may not be every day or may end, individual practice never truly ends.

“I think lifting weights is really key to my success and I try to lift as often as I can,” said Quinn, who credits his coaches for pushing him to be the best he can possibly be.

He has always had a passion for baseball ever since he was young. In fact, Quinn began playing when he was only 3. “I just like to compete,” he stated.

He began playing football in large part because his friends were playing and he wanted to join in on the fun. “My parents also influenced me to play,” added Quinn. He played football all the way up to seventh grade, and just started back last year in the 11th grade.

Although Quinn does not have much off-time from sports because of his extremely busy schedule, he enjoys hunting and fishing.

Quinn would love to play baseball in college, in particular at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition to playing baseball in college, he would also like to major in business.

Although Quinn says that his biggest accomplishment so far is playing in two state championships in baseball and making it to the semi-finals last year in football, he has his eyes set on bigger goals.

“My ultimate achievement would be to win a state championship,” concluded Quinn.

By Adam Johnson Sports Writer

Melony Henderson can be reached at [email protected]

