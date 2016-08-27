Clinton, Carrboro battle to 1-1 draw

Coach Brad Spell took his Dark Horse Soccer team to Wake Med Park on Friday afternoon for a battle with Carrboro. The match was full of intensity throughout with several momentum changes along the way. When the dust settled the game was deadlocked at 1-1.

Carrboro scored first minutes into the match to take a 1-0 lead on a collapse in the Dark Horse defense.

Ten minutes later the Horses would respond with the equalizer. Ivan Potts would put the ball in the back of the net on an assist by Andrew Warren to tie the game at 1-1.

Clinton would play extremely well in the final 20 minutes of the first half.

“We settled down, got a good defensive mindset,” noted Spell.

In the second half Clinton would keep the momentum and controlled the ball the first 15 minutes. The match took a turn back to Carrboro in the final 20 minutes.

The Horses were on their heels and hanging on toward the end, but managed to come away with the draw.

Clinton is now 2-0-1 overall. They will travel to North Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon. Both junior varsity and varsity teams will be competing.