Crusaders cruise past Fayetteville in season opener

The Crusaders finally opened their 2016 football season on Friday night at Harrells Store and took just 15 minutes for Harrells to put 24 points on the board.

Ty Scarborough scored two touchdowns, one from 12 yards out and the other 16 yards. Derek Bryant scored one touchdown on an 11-yard scamper and added two 2-point conversions, one rushing and one receiving, while Shaquor Newkirk added a conversion run for the Crusaders to put them firmly in the driver’s seat.

The Crusaders would add four more touchdowns in the second quarter, allowing them to pick up their first win of the young season 50-6 over Fayetteville Christian School.

Touchdowns scored by Harrells in the second quarter were by quarterback Gray Fussell and Elliot Madden, who scampered 38 yards for a touchdown.

The defense would also get in on the scoring when Luke Quinn recovered a fumble and strutted 35 yards for the score, putting the Crusaders up 44-0 as the first half ended.

Coach Mike Brill allowed everyone to get into the action during the second half. Fayetteville got on the board late in the third quarter on a 71-yard touchdown run by Malik Grady. The point after touchdown went off the goal post.

The final Crusader touchdown came on a 10-yard run by Jack Laslo giving Harrells the win.

Derek Newkirk paved the way for the Crusaders with 90 yards on seven carries and three touchdowns. Jason Laslo picked up 65 yards on nine carries and one touchdown. Scarborough rushed for 32 yards and two touchdown, Madden had 19 yards and one touchdown, and Fussell had two carries and one touchdown.

Fussell completed 2-of-3 passes for 20 yards and one touchdown.

Harley Batchelor led the Crusaders with three tackles. Zach Worley, Elliot Madden, Matthew Darden and Newkirk each had two tackles.

Crusader Coach Mike Brill said Fayetteville is having a rebuilding year and a win like this is good for his team.

“Our junior varsity players played the entire second half and got a considerable amount of playing time,” added Brill. “Next week will be a different story when we host Red Springs. They are big and have some speed in the backfield.”

The Crusaders are 1-0 overall and they will kickoff next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Jack Laslo finds some yardage for the Crusaders. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Jack-Laslo.jpg Jack Laslo finds some yardage for the Crusaders. Cody Butler runs around right end trying to avoid a host of Fayetteville defenders. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Cody-Butler.jpg Cody Butler runs around right end trying to avoid a host of Fayetteville defenders. Elliot Madden scrambles for first down yardage. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Elliot-Madden.jpg Elliot Madden scrambles for first down yardage.

By Melony Henderson Sports Editor

Melony Henderson can be reached at [email protected]

