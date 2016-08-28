Wildcats take home opener

On a hot Friday night, the Hobbton Wildcats got their home season off to a roaring start with a 32-16 win of the visiting Chatham Central Bears Friday night. The crowd was sparse; however, the action on the field was a hot as the weather.

Wildcat head coach Robert Hill, Jr. said, “A win is a win. Its good to start out the home season with a win. We still have a lot of stuff to work on. We did a lot of stuff well; but, it just goes back to us being a better disciplined football team trying to do the fundamentals and get better. I was proud of them. It was hot and they put out a lot of effort. We had some problems but we will get better and I think we are moving in the right direction.”

Thew Wildcats got the ball first but started on the wrong foot. Omar Farrior caught the opening kick off and ran it 90 yards for a score only to have it nullified on a penalty. The ‘Cats then fumbled the ball away. However on first down, Chatham Central coughed it up with the Wildcats Charlie Cruz recovering on the 18-yard line.

After the recovery and on first down, Raekwon Bryant got loose and scampered 82 yards to the end zone for the first Wildcat score with 10:45 left in the first quarter. The point after kick was blocked for a score of 6-0, Hobbton.

Chatham took over on their 33-yard line but ran 3 and kicked. With exactly half the first quarter left, the Wildcats took over on their 31-yard line but ran out of gas and punted. They did, however, score with 1:55 left in the quarter on a 54 yard scamper by Farrior. The point after was blocked again. The score at the end of the first quarter was 12-0, Hobbton.

The second quarter saw both teams jockeying for field position with neither team able to get anything going. The halftime score was still 12-0.

With 2:14 left in the third, Farrior escaped up the middle and ran for 20 yards and a second touchdown of the night. Michael Escalera successfully kicked the point after for a 19-0 Wildcat lead.

The Bears finally got on the scoreboard with 57 seconds left in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Little hit Josh Williams in the end zone on a 12 yard pass for the score capping a 60-yard drive. Little then ran for the PAT making the score 19-8.

With 8:44 left in the game, Farrior got out of traffic on a 15-yard run for another score capping a 53-yard drive. Escalera’s PAT kick made the score 26-8.

Just over 4 minutes later, The Wildcats struck pay dirt again after a Chatham punt rolled into the end zone bringing the ball out to the 20-yard line. On the first snap, Bryant scampered 80 yards for another Wildcat score. The PAT kick missed. The score was 32-8.

With just 53 ticks left on the clock, the Bears scored again when Little managed to get outside on a 9-yard run. He also scored the PAT on a run to up the margin to 32-16.

The Wildcats then ran out the clock after an “on-side” kick rolled out of bounds giving the Wildcats the ball.

For the Wildcats, Bryant hat 8 carries for 215 yards. Farrior has 10 carries for 121 yards. Josh Polk and 5 carries for 34 yards and Mason Wilson had 7 yards. Farrior was 4 of 5 in the air for 64 yards. The Wildcats had 441 yards total offense.

Omar Farrior gets around the Chatham Central defense. Raekwon Bryant gets some running room. Bryant rushed for 215 yards.