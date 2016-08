The Harrells Christian Academy volleyball team downed St. David’s 3-1 on Monday afternoon.

Sierra Votaw had 10 kills, Sydney Norris blocked five and had 12 kills to her credit. Harley Crumpler added 26 assists and four kills. Brenna King also posted seven kills and 11 digs, while Madison Tart added 13 digs.

The Crusaders are now 3-1 overall and will travel to Freedom Christian Academy on Thursday.

Reach Melony Henderson at [email protected]

