Hobbton gets draw

The Hobbton Wildcat soccer team finished Monday’s match with Cape Fear in a 4-4 tie. The Wildcats were up 2-0 at the half.

“We came out strong the first half,” Wildcat coach Jonathan Jacobs said, who took issue with a misunderstanding of a new offside rule this year that would have made the difference. “There is a new offside rule this year. One of their players was allowed to play offside because of a misunderstanding of that rule. That gave them a score. There were several missed calls that kept them in the game.”

Jacobs gave the opposing team credit.

“Cape Fear played well and played hard,” the coach said. “However, I thought we were the better team. If we had finished our chances the outcome would have been different. It would have been a win instead of a tie. Those were mistakes we made. We just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities.”

Scoring for the Wildcats were Urial Cruz with an assist by Ronaldo Perring and Jair Sanchez with an assist from Oscar Pacheco, and Christian Vega.

The Wildcats are 1-1-1 on the season.

Hobbton’s Urial Cruz takes control of ball and scores a goal for the Wildcats. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Hobbton-Urial-Cruza-1.jpg Hobbton’s Urial Cruz takes control of ball and scores a goal for the Wildcats.

