North Brunswick squeaks by Clinton

The Clinton Dark Horse soccer team traveled to North Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon. The game was a tale of two halves with Clinton winning the first half 1-0 and North Brunswick winning the second set 1-0 scoring on a goal with 19 minutes remaining in the second half to tie the game at 1-1 and force overtime.

North Brunswick scored go-ahead goal 2 minutes in the first overtime period. The second overtime was scoreless and North Brunswick came away with a 2-1 win.

Zack Darden scored Clinton’s only goal on an assist by Ivan Ponce in the first half.

“North Brunswick came out hungrier than we did, limiting our opportunities. We let them take us out of our game and we couldn’t regroup,” said Coach Brad Spell.

Clinton’s record now stands at 2-1-1 and they will play host to New Hanover on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

By Mike Carter Sports Writer

