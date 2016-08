Stancil Bowles scored three goals and Zach Fussell added two to give Harrells Christian Academy a 5-1 win over Liberty Christian Academy, the Crusaders’ first win since the fall of 2014.

Goalie Seth Harrell also had nine saves.

The Crusaders now hold a 1-4 overall record and will travel to Fayetteville on Thursday to take on Freedom Christian at 5 p.m.