Wildcats nip Rosewood in conference opener

The Hobbton Wildcats opened their 2016 Carolina Conference schedule against Rosewood on Tuesday night. The match went five sets, down to the wire, with the Wildcats taking a 16-14 win in the fifth set to go 1-0 in conference play.

Hobbton would jump out to an early 28-26 win in the the first set. But Rosewood would fight back in the second and third sets taking a 2-1 advantage. The scores for the sets were 21-25 and 19-25.

“We simply couldn’t get anything to go over the net when serving,”said Coach Russell Jones.

The fourth set went well for Hobbton as they would jump out to a 6-0 early lead and go on to win 25-17.

The Cats would then get it together, serving very well led by Meagan Parker, who allowed her team to jump out to a 9-3 lead. The fifth set is played to 15 and the winner must win by two. The Cats held on to take the fifth and final set 16-14.

The win gives the Wildcats a 5-2 overall record and a 1-0 record in the Carolina Conference. They will play at James Kenan on Thursday.

The junior varsity squad lost 2-1 to Rosewood. Scored were 25-19, 23-25 and 15-7.

“I’m proud of our team,” noted Jones. “We could have packed it up and quit. Instead we played hard and showed a lot of heart.”

Camryn Carr returns a volley for the Wildcats on Tuesday in Carolina Conference match up with Rosewood. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Camryn-Carr.jpg Camryn Carr returns a volley for the Wildcats on Tuesday in Carolina Conference match up with Rosewood.

By Melony Henderson Sports Editor

Melony Henderson can be reached a [email protected]

Melony Henderson can be reached a [email protected]