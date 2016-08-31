Raiders rally past Triton

The struggling and banged up Midway soccer team was back in action on Tuesday evening, hosting the Triton Hawks. This was the second match up between the two teams within the last week, with Midway taking the first contest by the score of 5-1.

The rematch would be quite different, as it took a late Midway goal and another strong performance by Jeremy Cifuentes to capture the victory for the Raiders, 5-4, over the Hawks.

The game got off to a quick start as both teams would each record goals in the opening seven minutes play, resulting in an early 1-1 tie.

For the first Raider goal, Cifuentes took the assist from Jose Martinez to record his first goal of the game.

With 2:15 remaining in the first half, Cifuentes recorded his second goal of the game for the Raiders, once again tying things up just before the break at 2-2.

After the break, Triton would come out strong, turning up the heat on Midway to score two quick goals and take an early second half lead, 4-2.

Midway held their composure, however, and with 24:33 remaining, Cifuentes notched his third goal of the game to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Not even a full minute later, at the 23:55 mark of the second half, Johnah Royal tied things up at 4-4 with a goal of his own.

Both defenses then seemed to settle down and take control as the two teams held each other at bay.

But, with only 1:25 remaining in the game, Cifuentes found himself one-on-one with the keeper and sent a shot just past him for the go-ahead goal, his fourth of the game, to give the Raiders the 5-4 lead.

Triton didn’t quit as the Hawks battled their way deep into the Midway zone, but the Raiders were able to hold and snag the win, 5-4.

In the postgame, Midway head coach, Allen McLamb, was happy with his team’s ability to fight back, but expressed concerns going forward.

“We played a pretty good game tonight and I’m especially proud that we were able to come back and get the win,” McLamb began.

“We do have some kids having to play out of place because of injuries so we’re having to adjust on the fly,” he continued.

“We still have to work on mental letdowns going forward as we’re giving up too much real estate to the other team which is leading to easy goals. Still, we played hard, and we’ll adjust,” Coach McLamb concluded.

With the win, Midway now stands at 2-3 overall. The Raiders are right back in action on Wednesday as they travel to Lakewood for the second meeting between the two schools this season. Lakewood won the first meeting last week at Midway.

Uvaldo Acosta advances the ball upfield for the Raiders.