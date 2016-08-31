Coach calls Mintz win biggest in four years

The Mintz Christian Academy Lions opened their 2016 volleyball season, sweeping the Gators of Antioch Christian in three straight sets, 25-17, 25-16, and 25-10.

The first set was back and forth until Courtney Barber went on a 8-point serving run, and the Lions never looked back. Senior setter Savannah Fann dished out 22 assists, with Erynn Sessoms leading the attacking effort with eight kills, followed by Emma White with six and Charlotte Smith with five. Caroline Matthews had 18 digs followed by Samantha Marshburn with nine.

Coach Dan Heinz was pleased with the effort.

“The girls really played well tonight, in fact it is our best effort in four years,” Heinz attested. “It is exciting to see our girls playing at a competitive level. They have worked very hard and it is paying off.”

The Lions go back into action against Scotland Christian on Sept. 15.