Pigskin Picks: Week 3

Last week’s games resulted in a 3-1 record, bringing the overall season record to 4-2. Clinton smashed Southwest Onslow in a 52-0 shutout, while Lakewood easily took care of East Columbus in a 42-14 victory. Hobbton got in the win column with a 32-16 win over Chatham Central, and Midway improved to 2-0 with a thrilling 55-54 win over Princeton.

Clinton hits the road this week with a rare Thursday night contest at Smithfield Selma. The Dark Horses, coming off last week’s rout of Southwest Onslow, will look to light up the scoreboard again. Triple S is 0-2 on the season and hasn’t tasted victory in almost two years. Their last win came over Triton on Oct. 24, 2014. Clinton racked up 407 yards in their week one win, while giving up only 64 yards to Southwest. This week’s numbers could be even more impressive as they will be facing a Spartan defense that has given up an average of 44.5 points in two games. Clinton should have little difficulty taking care of the Spartans.

Final: Clinton 56, Smithfield Selma 0

Lakewood is back on the road in Onslow County this week to play Lejeune. The Leopards got their offense on track last week, putting up 42 points and getting their first win of the season. Lakewood’s defense should get another week to work out the bugs, as Lejeune is yet to score in two games this season. The Leopards should make plenty of noise on offense and bring home their second win of the season.

Final: Lakewood 35, Lejeune 6

Midway will travel to Rosewood after last week’s thrilling victory over Princeton. For the second week in a row, Midway faces a Wayne County opponent. Rosewood doesn’t appear to have the offensive firepower that Princeton displayed, but Midway’s defense has not been overpowering so far. This could turn into another scoring fest, but Midway holds a slight edge with an experienced offense and should make enough stops to turn back the Eagles.

Final: Midway 38, Rosewood 20

Union, coming off a big win over county rival Lakewood, plays host to Jones County’s 1-0 Jones Senior Trojans. The Spartan defense will be challenged to not come out flat after their big performance against Lakewood. Hopefully the Union coaching staff, with a bye week, has had time to bring the players back down to earth. The Spartans will need to create turnovers and slow down a Jones Senior attack that put up 55 points in its opener. They must take care of the ball on offense, keeping the Trojan offense on the sidelines as much as possible. If Union can execute their game plan, the Spartans should improve their record to 2-0.

Final: Union 30, Jones Senior 28

In the Game of the Week, Hobbton travels to play KIPP Pride. Hobbton evened their record at 1-1 with last week’s win over Chatham Central. The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-0 halftime lead and never looked back in their 32-16 victory over the Bears. This week’s opponent, KIPP Pride, appears to be improved since last season. The Pride are off to a 2-0 start, but their strength of schedule is questionable.

Coach Robert Hill Jr. has preached fundamentals and discipline all through the preseason to his Wildcats. If they play fundamentally sound football, the athletic backfield tandem of Omar Farrior and Raekwon Bryant should be too much for the Pride to handle. The key to the game for Hobbton will be getting off to a good start and forcing the home team to play from behind.

The Wildcat defense will need to step up and force some mistakes to put the ball back in the offense’s hands. This one has the makings of a close game, but in the end the Wildcats should prevail.

Final: Hobbton 21, KIPP Pride 18

Hobbton will play in the game of the week against KIPP Pride on Thursday night. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Hobbton-Tab-4.jpg Hobbton will play in the game of the week against KIPP Pride on Thursday night.