Jair Sanchez gets the ball away from the East Duplin defender with a header during Hobbton’s 3-0 loss on Wednesday. ‘I felt like the better team won today,’ said Hobbton coach Jonathon Jacobs.

Jair Sanchez gets the ball away from the East Duplin defender with a header during Hobbton’s 3-0 loss on Wednesday. ‘I felt like the better team won today,’ said Hobbton coach Jonathon Jacobs. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Jair-Sanchez-1.jpg Jair Sanchez gets the ball away from the East Duplin defender with a header during Hobbton’s 3-0 loss on Wednesday. ‘I felt like the better team won today,’ said Hobbton coach Jonathon Jacobs.