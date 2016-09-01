Lakewood sweeps Midway

For the second time in just over a week, the Midway Raiders and Lakewood Leopards squared off in a non-conference soccer action on Wednesday night. Lakewood took the first meeting between the two last week in Spivey’s Corner, as the Leopards broke a 2-2 halftime score to win 5-3. This time, the victory wouldn’t come quite as easy, as it took a late Lakewood goal to give them the 2-1 win.

In the first meeting, Lakewood’s Francis Flores turned in a strong performance, recording four goals to propel his team to victory. On Wednesday, this was much the same, as Flores would score both of Lakewood’s goals.

The Leopards got things started early, leaping out to an early goal.

Both teams would then lock in defensively, as there would be no more scoring in the half, and Lakewood held the 1-0 lead at the break.

Midway made things interesting about 15:00 into the second half after leading goal scorer, Jeremy Cifuentes, added to his season total, tying the game up at 1-1.

About 10:00 later, however, Flores – Lakewood’s leading goal scorer – notched his second goal of the game to reclaim the Leopard lead, 2-1.

That lead held as Lakewood was able to complete the season sweep of Midway, winning 2-1.

After the game, Lakewood head coach, Jay Faircloth, praised his team but admitted there are adjustments to be made before the start of conference.

“I thought this was a good game and played well for the most part” Faircloth began.

“Our defense was clicking and our ball movement was solid on the ground, but there are a few areas we have to work on before conference,” he concluded.

On the other side of the field, Midway head coach Allen McLamb, credited the Leopards for their win.

“Great job by Lakewood tonight,” he began. “Honestly, though, not a great job by us tonight. We didn’t play bad, but we’ve got some mistakes to clean up and most importantly we’ve got to get healthy,” McLamb concluded.

With the win, Lakewood remains undefeated on the season, improving to 4-0 overall. The Leopards will wrap up non-conference action next Wednesday when they host East Columbus.

For Midway, the loss drops them to 2-5 overall on the season. The Raiders will be back in action next Wednesday when they host North Duplin.

Juan Medellin of Midway and Javier Medel of Lakewood battle for the ball. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Juan-Medellin-and-Javier-Medel.jpg Juan Medellin of Midway and Javier Medel of Lakewood battle for the ball.