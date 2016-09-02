Midway, Clinton to play Monday night football

Due to heavy rains on Thursday night, a couple of the Sampson County teams were not able to play, including Midway and Clinton.

The Midway Raiders was leading Rosewood 18-0 with three minutes remaining in the first quarter when the lightning and rains came at Rosewood. The teams will resume play on Monday night at 7 p.m.

The Clinton Dark Horses never got started, as they had their game with Smithfield Selma delayed and ultimately canceled due to lightning. The Dark Horses will also play on Monday night at Smithfield Selma, with start time set for 6 p.m.