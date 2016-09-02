Union gets second win, downing Jones Senior

Union and Jones Senior began their game with sunny skies on Thursday night, but it didn’t last long as the heavy downpour started as the second half of play began. It was a slippery, murky mess, but the Spartans prevailed, taking their second win of the season, 42-12.

Jones Senior kicked off to Union to start the game, but an unexpected onside kick was mishandled and recovered by Jones Senior giving them possession of the pigskin. The Union defense stuck and held Jones Senior to four-and-out.

The Spartans were ignited by their running game. Quarterback Nadir Goodwin found the end zone from 20 yards out, putting them up 6-0 with 7:53 remaining in the first quarter.

Union then tried an onside kick and recovered the ball, starting possession on the 50-yard line, but Jones Senior’s defense stiffened and Union was forced to punt away the ball.

Jones Senior then went to the air when Anthony Taylor found a wide open Rasheed Cox open for a 57-yard touchdown. The conversion failed and Jones Senior was back in the game 6-6.

On the ensuing kickoff Donovan Hayes was off to the races, returning the kickoff 82 yards for the touchdown. The conversion run by Goodwin was good putting the Spartans in the lead 14-6 with 2:49 remaining in the first quarter.

The Union defense held tight again following a big defensive play by Montrel Williams for a 10-yard loss.

One play later Trey Underwood would pick off a pass down inside the 10-yard line. On first-and-goal Goodwin scored to the Spartan touchdown. The conversion run failed and the Spartans were back on top 20-6 with 11:50 left in the second quarter.

Jones Senior would answer with a touchdown of their own on a 31-yard touchdown run by Malik Black to close the deficit to 20-12 lead.

The Spartans were far from finished as Andruw Brunson would carry the ball three times and eventually score from the 5-yard line. The conversion failed but the Spartans were in control at the half 26-12.

The end of the third quarter Hayes put it in the wind once again scoring from 20 yards out putting the Spartans up 32-12.

Later in the fourth quarter Brunson would strike again, muscling his way into the end zone. The conversion was good and Union was in charge 40-12. The Spartans defense would make a play in the Jones Senior end zone forcing a safety, adding the final two points for the 42-12 victory.

Coach Douglas Burley said following the game he was proud of his team’s offense and defense.

“Our offense did well and so did the defense holding Jones Senior scoreless in the second half,” Burley said. “Andruw did a good job for us tonight at fullback scoring two touchdowns.”

The Spartans are now 2-0 and will travel to Hobbton on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Donovan Hayes follows his blockers Emari Carter and Elijah Mckoy on his way to an 82-yard kickoff return for touchdown. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Donavan-Hayes-Emari-Carter-and-Elijah-Mckoy.jpg Donovan Hayes follows his blockers Emari Carter and Elijah Mckoy on his way to an 82-yard kickoff return for touchdown. Montrel Williams and Tyler Murphy make a jarring hit on Jones County quarterback. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Montel-Williams-and-Tyer-Murphy-tackles-the-qb.jpg Montrel Williams and Tyler Murphy make a jarring hit on Jones County quarterback. Brad Bass, offensive coordinator, talks strategy during the first half of football Thursday night. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Union-offensive-coaches.jpg Brad Bass, offensive coordinator, talks strategy during the first half of football Thursday night.

By Melony Henderson Sports Editor

Melony Henderson can be reached a [email protected]

Melony Henderson can be reached a [email protected]