KIPP storms back to beat Hobbton

The Hobbton Wildcats had a tough road trip Thursday night and came away with their second loss of the young season. The KIPP Pride team played with intensity and out-muscled the Wildcats, taking a 28-14 win.

“It hurts to lose and it hurts even worse in a game you feel like you could have been in from the start,” said Hobbton coach Robert Hill. “We just got manhandled and beat on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball. We didn’t make a lot of plays and these guys just beat us all over the field. We just have to get back at and start from the beginning.”

The Wildcats had the first chance and capitalized on that chance when Omar Farrior hit Walter Thompson on a 25-yard pass play for a score with 7:50 left in the first quarter. The point after failed on a kick.

KIPP Pride turned the ball around but ran out of steam with the Wildcat defense stopping them on downs with 2:18 left. However, things went downhill when Pedro Jackson intercepted Farrior about the 30-yard line and returned the ball to the Wildcat 10-yard line to set up the first KIPP Pride score. They scored and were successful on the two-point conversion to go up 8-6 on the first play of the second quarter.

Raekwon Bryant took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown to put the Wildcats up 12-8. Farrior hit Bryant in the corner of the end zone on the conversion for a 14-8 Wildcat lead with seven seconds burning off the clock.

With 5:27 left in the half, KIPP Pride evened the score at 14 all on a 5-yard scoring play. The two point conversion failed on a run. The halftime score was tied at 14.

The second half was all KIPP Pride as they scored in the third quarter and again with just under five minutes left in the game. Farrior threw another pick and KIPP Pride ran out the clock.

For the Wildcats, Bryant had 61 yards on eight carries and a 75-yard kickoff return. Farrior had 18 yards on seven carries. He also had 34 yards passing.

The 1-2 Wildcats will host Union Friday night at 7 p.m.

Raekwon Bryant gains a few yards up the middle. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Raekwon-Bryant-Hobbton.jpg Raekwon Bryant gains a few yards up the middle. Walter Thompson grabs a pass with his fingertips. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Walter-Thompson.jpg Walter Thompson grabs a pass with his fingertips.