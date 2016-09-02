Lakewood runs over Lejeune, 50-0

After putting big numbers on the scoreboard last week, the Leopards made the trip to Lejeune on Friday for a showdown with the Devilpups. They had no problems taking care of business as they whipped the Devilpups, 50-0.

The Leopards had great field position early on and put together a nice drive. Following a few good runs by Carsell Bennett, senior quarterback Zach Tanner found Chandler Ray open down the sideline for a 20-yard pick up down to the 2-yard line.

The next play Bennett punched his ticket into the end zone to put Lakewood up 12-0.

The Devilpups appeared to be on their way to scoring, driving the ball into the red zone, but the Leopards would turn them back. After getting the ball back, the Leopards would take it to the house again, this time on a run by Tanner. The conversion run was good with 1:59 remaining in the first quarter.

Things went further south for Lejeune just moments later. The Pups would fumble the ensuing kickoff, giving the Leopards great field position. A few plays later Keyshawn Bailey would run untouched from the 1-yard line to give Lakewood a 28-0 lead with 6:52 remaining in the first half.

Following another punt, Akili Underwood scored from 40 yards out to extend the Leopards lead to 34-0. The Leopards would add two more touchdowns in the second half, cruising to a 50-0 victory.

Lakewood’s record now stands at 2-1 and they will travel to Midway on Friday night.

By Melony Henderson Sports Editor

Melony Henderson can be reached a [email protected]

