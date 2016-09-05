Harrells loses to Red Springs, 25-14

Harrells Christian Academy had a strong showing Thursday night against Red Springs, but came up short defensively in a 25-14 loss.

Derek Bryant would score two touchdowns and rush for 147 yards to lead the Crusaders. Those two scores weren’t enough as Red Springs would hold on to defeat Harrells in non-conference football action.

After going down 6-0 early in the first quarter, Red Springs would score on a 61-yard run by Marquis Ray to tie the game at 6. Eric Graham would tack six more points on the board for Red Spring on a 4-yard run as well as the PAT kick to put them back on top 13-6.

Red Springs would extend their lead to 19-6 following a 24-yard pass. Graham would add another touchdown run from a yard to put Red Springs up 25-6.

The Crusaders continued to fight as Bryant would score again, tacking six more on the board and Shaquor Newkirk added the two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 25-14. That would be as close as Harrells could get.

Coach Mike Brill said he was pleased with the offense, but said at this point the defense was behind.

“We are not doing the things that need to be done. It has to be corrected,” said Brill, who noted that his kids played with a lot of heart and played hard.

The Crusaders are now 1-1 overall and will face the No. 1 seed in the state, High Point Christian, next week at Harrells Store.

By Melony Henderson Sports Editor

Melony Henderson can be reached a [email protected]

