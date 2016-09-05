Clinton JV shuts out New Hanover

The Clinton Junior Varsity soccer team improved their record to 5-0 on Thursday night with a big win over 4-A opponent New Hanover. The Dark Horses wasted no time letting the visitors from Wilmington know who was in charge, scoring just 38 seconds into the game and totally dominating the Wildcats for the remainder of the 5-0 rout.

Clinton head coach Mitchell Brewington summed it up best after the game, saying “I was super proud of the way our guys came out and played against this 4-A team. We controlled the pace of the game for the entire seventy minutes. The boys really shared the ball and moved it around just like we worked on in practice. Nothing feels better for a coach than to see his team execute what they have worked on in practice. We were fortunate to score in the first 38-seconds of the game which really got us going and New Hanover on their heels.”

As Brewington stated the Dark Horses did a good job sharing the ball, getting goals from five different players. Goal scorers were Obed Gallegos, Jared Stephenson, Jared Aguillar, Camden Thompson and Ryan Bass. The goal scorers got assists from Sam Holloman, Jared Aguillar, Cooper Brewen and Camden Thompson.

The JV Horses return to action on next Tuesday when they travel to Lakewood for a non-conference match-up with the JV Leopards. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Obed Gallegos battles for the ball at midfield. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Obed-Gallegos-Clinton.jpg Obed Gallegos battles for the ball at midfield.