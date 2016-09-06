Sampson Soccer Academy upcoming

The Sampson County Soccer (SCS) held its annual Academy Festival Kick-Off this past Saturday morning, Aug. 27 at Royal Lane Park. Participants posed for team pictures, played in two full-length soccer games, and enjoyed hot dogs, chips, and some good fellowship with family and friends.

The SCS Academy provides soccer instruction by professional Premier UK coaches Danny Walsh and Daniel Price, and licensed, trained parent volunteers. U.S. Soccer and North Carolina Youth Soccer Association have recommended the academy program as the best method to develop young soccer players ages 8-10. Practice sessions focus on individual development of basic footskills, passing, defense and other soccer concepts. Six or seven times a season the academy plays in festivals with other soccer clubs to showcase their skills in live competition.

The 2016-17 SCS Soccer Academy is open to all area children born in 2007-09. Contact Steve Harrison at [email protected] for more information.