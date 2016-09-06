Midway cruises past Rosewood

For the second time in three games, the Midway football team had to endure starting a game one night only to finish it another, as the Raiders’ trip to Rosewood was postponed Thursday night late in the first quarter due to thunderstorms and heavy rain. At the time of the delay, Midway was leading 18-0 with 3:57 remaining in the first quarter. After play resumed on Monday, Midway finished what they started, coasting to a 46-13 victory over the Eagles.

After taking the opening kick, the Raiders struck quick, cashing in on strong running by Jake Clark. On the first play from scrimmage, Clark broke open a run of 57 yards down to the Rosewood 6-yard line. Midway’s Sha’King Warren found the end zone on the next play, scampering the final 6 yards for the score. After a failed PAT, Midway was ahead 6-0 with 11:41 remaining in the opening quarter.

The Raider defense came out strong on their first series, denying Rosewood on fourth and short to set their offense back up with good field position.

With 8:45 left in the quarter, the Raiders struck again after Clark turned in another big run, going 37 yards for the touchdown. The 2-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful and the Midway lead was 12-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Midway special teams unit came up big as they were able to recover a squib quick. Following the recovery, the Raiders capped off a 7-play drive on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Raynor to Dashawn Tonge with 5:21 still remaining in the opening quarter. The PAT was again unsuccessful but the Midway lead was now 18-0.

As the quarter was drawing to a close, Rosewood had moved the ball down-field and into scoring position on the Raider 29-yard line before the weather delay halted play with 3:57 remaining.

After play resumed on Monday, Rosewood picked up where they left off, scoring three plays into the game to cut the deficit to 18-7 with 2:38 to go, still in the first quarter.

Each team would trade possessions as the second quarter got underway, but the Raiders struck again about midway through the quarter. With 7:10 remaining in the half, Midway capped off a 10-play drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Raynor to Colby Pope. After the successful PAT, Midway lead 25-7.

Just before the half, Rosewood had strung together a promising drive, but the Raider defense dug deep, and held the Eagles off to end the half with the 25-7 lead intact.

Rosewood took the opening kickoff of the second half, starting on their own 41-yard line. On the third play from scrimmage, Midway’s defense came up with the interception, as Carsse Lucas picked off the Cameron Helt’s pass and returned it 27 yards to the Raider 45-yard line.

A few plays later, Warren recorded his second touchdown of the game to push Midway’s lead to 32-7 after a successful PAT with 8:09 left in the third quarter.

On Rosewoods ensuing drive, the Eagles were able to regroup as they settled in for long drive of their own, going 59 yards on 11 plays for the score. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful and with 3:06 remaining in the quarter, Rosewood was within 32-13.

Midway answered on the next drive, as the Raiders capped off an 8-play, 61-yard drive on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Raynor to Carson Calcutt. The successful PAT increased Midway’s lead back to 39-13 with 27.4 left in quarter number three.

To start the fourth quarter, a promising-looking Eagles drive ended abruptly on the Raider 33-yard line after Midway’s Shaquille Bailey recorded a sack and fumble to put his offense back in business.

Two plays later, Warren was in for his third touchdown of the game, storming 65 yards on a breakaway for the score to give Midway a 46-13 yard cushion with 9:23 left in the game.

That score would hold the rest of the way as Midway took a knee to run out the lock on the final play of the game.

After the game, Midway head coach Jason Fussell said he was pleased with what he saw from his Raiders.

“Offensively and defensively, we played a great game,” he began.

“Jake Clark and Sha’King Warren had some big runs for us. Anthony Mckoy had some solid touches in the second half. We lost some momentum from Thursday night to tonight, but we regrouped and overall did a better job on both sides of the ball,” Fussell concluded.

In the rushing game for Midway, Clark had 130 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries and Warren had 133 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. In the passing game, Raynor went for 140 yards and 3 touchdowns on 7-of-14 passing. Pope had two catches for 53 yards and one touchdown. Calcutt and Tonge also each had one receiving touchdown.

Defensively, Clark and Derrick Loftis led the Raiders, each recording 10 tackles and one assisted tackle.

With the win, Midway improves their record to 3-0. The Raiders are back in action this Friday as they travel to take on county rival Lakewood. Game time set for 7:30 p.m.

Midway’s Jake Clark scores the first touchdown of the game. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Raiders-1.jpg Midway’s Jake Clark scores the first touchdown of the game.

Raiders stay undefeated; rival Lakewood up next