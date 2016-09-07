Pigskin Picks: Week 4

Last week resulted in a 4-1 record, running the season record to 8-3. Clinton smashed Smithfield Selma, Union, Midway and Lakewood got big wins, and Hobbton fell to KIPP Pride. This week includes two high-profile games as Clinton hosts undefeated Northside, and Midway puts its perfect record on the line at cross-county rival Lakewood. Union sets their sights on a 3-0 start for the first time in 10 years when they travel to Hobbton.

Clinton returns home to host Northside in Dark Horse Stadium. Clinton is coming off of a 62-0 shutout win over Smithfield Selma on Monday night where Ryheem Skinner carried the ball eleven times for 124 yards and four touchdowns. Things get interesting for the Dark Horses this week. After scoring in bunches in their first two games, the Dark Horse offense will face a tough test on Friday against Northside. The Monarchs are big and very athletic and have a history of football success.

At this point in the season, the offenses might be a little ahead of the defenses in this game. If this is the case, it could become an offensive shootout and whoever gets the ball last may come out on top. The Dark Horses will have to protect the football and rely on their defense to create a couple of turnovers. Clinton pulls out a three-point win in a nail-bitter.

Final: Clinton 38, Northside 35

The Spartans play their first road game in Newton Grove against Hobbton on Friday. The Spartans last opened the season 2-0 in 2008, losing their next game to Topsail. You would have to go all the way back to 2006 to find a 3-0 start for the Spartans.

Hobbton struggled on defense in the second half of their last game and committed some costly turnovers. The Wildcat offense has weapons, but Union has played well defensively all year and will make it tough for Hobbton to put points on the board. Hobbton will make some noise early, but the Spartans will quickly shut down the Wildcats and keep their record perfect at 3-0.

Final: Union 28, Hobbton 7

In the Game of the Week, Lakewood will host cross county rival, Midway. This matchup was one of last year’s most exciting games, as Midway’s defense came up with the late game stop to preserve a 16-14 win. This year’s edition could be just as exciting. The Raiders have scored, at will, 101 points in the last two games. The Leopard defense will have to step up and force some turnovers to slow down Raynor and company.

On the other side of the ball, if the Leopards can find some holes in the Raider defense and continue to show improvement, the Leopards should come away with a big win.

Final: Lakewood 24, Midway 20

The Lakewood Leopards will entertain the Midway Radiers on Friday night in the Pigskin Pick Game of the Week for Week 4. The Raiders are currently 3-0 and the Leopards are 2-1. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Cameran-Sessoms.jpg The Lakewood Leopards will entertain the Midway Radiers on Friday night in the Pigskin Pick Game of the Week for Week 4. The Raiders are currently 3-0 and the Leopards are 2-1.