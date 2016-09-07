Lady Raiders blasts Pender

The Midway volleyball team continued its winning ways on Tuesday evening as the Lady Raiders hosted Pender in Four County Conference action and defeating the Lady Patriots, 3-0.

Midway won the first and second sets fairly comfortably, 25-17 in both. However, winning the third set didn’t come nearly as simple, as the Lady Patriots took the Lady Raiders down to the wire before succumbing 26-24.

The first set was a tight contest, as each team battled back and forth throughout the frame before Midway closed out on a solid run and eventually winning 25-17 to go up 1-0.

Midway started the second set hot, storming out to an 8-2 lead behind strong serving by Blythe Best. Pender slowly chipped away at the lead, though, and would eventually pull to within 17-15 before the Lady Raiders settled back down. Midway closed the set out on another run, winning 25-17 once again and take a 2-0 set lead.

In the third set, a sloppy Midway start found the Lady Raiders trailing 10-6, prompting a time out by head coach Whitney Lamm.

The Lady Raiders gathered themselves and reeled off consecutive points to claim the 14-11 lead.

The Lady Patriots countered by scoring consecutive scores to reclaim the 15-14 lead. Midway would pull even, though, tying the score up at 15-15 and again at 18-18.

The Lady Raiders seemed to garner control as they opened a gap at 21-18, but Pender came right back, taking back the lead at 22-21. Midway answered, setting themselves up with match point at 24-22, but Pender tied things right back up, 24-24.

After an exciting back and forth conclusion, Midway finally notched the final two points to take the 26-24 set win to win the match 3-0.

After the game, Coach Lamm said she was pleased with most of what she saw from her team.

“We played well overall tonight,” she began. “We seem to have cleaned up our hitting errors, which was one of our main focuses last week. I still think we had some block errors that we need to clean, but our middle at a huge game tonight. Alyssa Wrench and Madee Royal were huge for us. Leah Williams also did awesome tonight digging the ball and covering the whole court,” she concluded.

Williams had 30 digs on the night, as well as seven serve points. Hannah Lucas had a nice night, tallying 14 serve points, three kills, and seven digs, and Mackenzie Chavis had 11 assists, five serve points and two digs. Royal had eight kills, four blocks and two serve points.

With the win, Midway improves to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the Four County Conference. They are back in action Thursday when they travel to take on Clinton.

Alyssa Wrench and Rachel Hodges got up for a double block for the Raiders. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Raiders-Volleyball.jpg Alyssa Wrench and Rachel Hodges got up for a double block for the Raiders.