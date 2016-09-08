Horses roll over Wildcats

The Clinton High School soccer team had another great performance in Richlands on Wednesday night to take their fourth win of the season 4-0 over the Wildcats.

Those scoring goals were Turner Wells, Skylar Canady and Peter Darden. Ivan Potts also had two assists.

“We came out and did a good job tonight, moved the ball around and executed our offense. We left a few shots on the table in the first half, but our boys did well. The kids got a lot of playing time,” said Coach Brad Spell.

The varsity record increases to 4-1-1 overall.

The junior varsity also won and are currently undefeated with a 7-0 record. They will play on Wednesday at East Bladen.