Hobbton shut out

Hobbton and Princeton faced off on the volleyball court Wednesday afternoon. The varsity came up on the short end of the stick, losing 3-0 and the junior varsity lost 2-0.

According to Coach Russell Jones, Princeton is the best team his Wildcats have faced all year.

“Their serving was on target as well as the kills,” Jones said. “They served well and were always in position with good coverage.”

Scores from the varsity match were 25-14, 25-20 and 25-13.

“In the first set, they jumped on us quickly. We did play better in the second set, getting beat 25-20, but the third set was much like the first,” noted Jones.

The junior varsity lost 25-18 in the first set and 25-18 in the second set.

Hobbton’s varsity record now stands at 2-1 in the conference and 6-3 overall. The junior varsity record drops to 1-2 in the conference and 3-4 overall.

By Melony Henderson Sports Editor

Melony Henderson can be reached at [email protected]

