County golf championship tourney set for October

The best golfer in Sampson County will be known to all on Oct. 16, when the third annual Sampson County Golf Championship will be held. Dickie Walters, professional golfer at Coharie, and Pritchard, golf pro at Lakewood, have teamed up for the big event.

For the last two years, Gary Wayne Hall of Sessoms Jewelry joined forces with Walters and Pritchard, donating a ring to the winner. This year Hall will also be donating trophies to the others as well.

Pritchard said that Hall is “a class act.”

“He’s so supportive of this event and we simply can’t thank him enough,” he stated.

The tournament kicks off on Oct. 15 at Coharie Country Club, with a tee-time start. On Oct. 16, the site will shift to Lakewood Country Club with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start.

This will be a 36-hole stroke event with five flights: senior men age 60 or older; men’s event below 60; ladies; and a junior division, ages 16 and under. Men with a 10 and above handicap will tee off on the white tee box and those with a 9 and under handicap will tee off at the blue tee box. Blue tee players will be playing for the championship.

Tee times will be set that Saturday at Coharie.

Cost for the tournament will be $75 per person, which includes golf and lunch on both days. In order to play one must be a resident of Sampson County or be a member of a Sampson County country club.

Pritchard and Walters said they enjoy hosting the events together, noting a great working relationship and a good way to have fun while engaging in a “mixer” between club members. The two previous winners are Jeffrey Spell and Bob Yow. Both are golfers at Coharie Country Club.

“The general population is also invited to watch the tourney,” said Walters. “It should be a great day in Sampson County.”

To sign up call Coharie Country Club 910-592-2951 or Lakewood Country Club 910-525-4424.

Dickie Walters, professional golfer at Coharie Country Club; Gary Wayne Hall, general manager of Sessoms Jewelry; and Curt Pritchard, professional golfer at Lakewood Country Club; are ready to see who the best golfer is in Sampson County. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Who-s-the-Best-Golfer.jpg Dickie Walters, professional golfer at Coharie Country Club; Gary Wayne Hall, general manager of Sessoms Jewelry; and Curt Pritchard, professional golfer at Lakewood Country Club; are ready to see who the best golfer is in Sampson County.

Third annual event set for Oct 15-16

By Melony Henderson Sports Editor

Melony Henderson can be reached at [email protected]

Melony Henderson can be reached at [email protected]