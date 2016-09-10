High Point shuts out Harrells, 33-0

The Crusaders hosted High Point on Friday night looking for their second win of the season, but High Point used an aerial attack that was just too much for the Crusaders. After one quarter, the game was scoreless, but things went south for Harrells in the next three quarters with High Point scoring 33 unanswered points to take the win.

Quarterback DeShaun Taylor picked the Crusader pass defense apart. Taylor had touchdown passes of 66, 35, 64 and 21 yards for a total of 217 total yards in the air.

The Crusaders couldn’t get it together, with drives stopped because of two interceptions. Derek Bryant rushed for 66 yards, Ty Scarborough toted the ball 51 yards and Shaquor Newkirk picked up 38 yards on the ground.

Defensively, Don Banks led the Crusaders with 6.5 tackles. Harley Batchelor contributed four. Jalen Washington and Luke Quinn had two tackles each. Amos Lanier had 1.5.