Midway gets straight-set win over Horses

Midway visited Clinton on Thursday afternoon for a Four County Conference volleyball match. The Lady Raiders bolted out to an early lead then turned away comeback bids by the Lady Dark Horses in each set to pick up the 3-0 straight set win.

“I thought we played well today, this is the first time in a couple of years that we have beaten a Clinton team. We attacked the ball and our back line did a good job digging out the Clinton hits. I’m very proud of the way the ladies performed today,” commented Midway head coach Whitney Lamb after the match.

Midway took a big lead early in the first set and then held off a Clinton comeback to take the opening set 25-20. Clinton turned the tables early in the second set holding an 11-6 lead before Midway rallied to post a 26-24 second set win. The Lady Raiders once again took an early lead in the third set and turned back the Clinton rally to win the third set 25-22 and take the match in straight sets.

After the game, Clinton head coach Jennifer Edgerton said, “we started too slow and couldn’t overcome their leads in the first and third sets. We had an early lead in the second set and let them back in it. We have got to get better at finishing.

Clinton’s Corey Spell led the Lady Horses statistically with 15 spikes and four blocks. Taylor Spell added nine spikes and six blocks. Naomi Miller had six digs and Jessica Hamilton had four digs and six spikes. Stats for Midway were not available at press time.

Midway’s coach Lamm continued to applaud her team after the game, adding “Madee Royal and Alyssa Wrench played well in the middle and Logan Baggett had a big block and was very consistent hitting all night. Our libero, Leah Williams, played another strong game. If there was one area I was not pleased with it was the errors on serves. We will spend some practice time working on that.”

The win improves Midway’s record to 8-2-1 overall and 3-0 in Four County Conference play. Clinton falls to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in conference play. The Lady Raiders return to action on Monday when they host Wallace-Rose Hill, Clinton’s next match is a home date with Smithfield-Selma on Monday.

Midway also took the JV match in straight sets dropping the JV Lady Horses to 3-4 overall.