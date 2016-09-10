Wallace-Rose Hill downs Union

The Union Spartans visited Duplin County on Thursday afternoon for a Four County Conference match with Wallace-Rose Hill, seeking their first conference win of the season. Unfortunately the Bulldogs were on target and defeated the Spartans, 3-0. Scores were 25-20, 25-15 and 25-15.

Krystin McPhail, head coach of the Spartans, said following the match that her team played hard and played good defense, but the little things didn’t come to make the big things happen.

“Our fundamentals were off, but communication and teamwork was there,” said McPhail.

Britini Register had a great day with 14 digs. Ali Alphin had two kill/assists and three kills, including two aces. Lindsey Ammons also added three aces. Chloe Riley and Nikya Owens each had three blocks.

The Spartans are now 2-7 overall and 0-3 in the Four County Conference.

By Melony Henderson Sports Editor

