‘Knights’ challenge upcoming at Hobbton

NEWTON GROVE — All boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2016 Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge. The local competition will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Hobbton High School soccer field.

In the event of inclement weather a rain date is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. at the same location.

The Knights of Columbus Soccer Challenge is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district, regional and state competitions. International champions are announced by the Knights of Columbus international headquarters in New Haven, Conn., based on scores from the state-level competitions. All boys and girls 9 to 14-years-old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age division.

All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent.

For entry forms or additional information, contact Knights of Columbus Council 7259, Florentino Rodriguez, at 919-262-9781 or via email at [email protected]