Wildcats bring home win

Coach Russell Jones and his Hobbton Wildcats volleyball team are making some noise on the volleyball court. They traveled up the road 17 miles to face the North Duplin Rebels, where they would win 3-1 with scores of 25-17, 19-25, 25-13 and 25-21.

“It’s a road win in conference play and I’ll take it,” said Jones.

The Wildcats’ front line did a great job with blocks and kills, their coach said.

“Nina DeVone and Camryn Carr were big at the net today. Setter Maddy Roesch, Megan Parker and Mackinzie Williams all played well too,” Jones remarked. “Williams seems to keep us together and comes up with good passes.”

The Wildcats are now 3-1 in the conference and 7-3 overall.

The Hobbton junior varsity also got the win today 2-0. Scores were 25-15 and 25-18. The junior varsity is 2-2 in the conference and 4-4 overall.