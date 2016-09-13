Whitted receives Kukkiwon honor

Ron Whitted wears many hats as an Army vet, social worker, business manager and entrepreneur. He also is a master in Taekwondo, which teaches discipline. He is the president and founder of the North Carolina Taekwondo Organization (NCTO) and has launched citywide Olympic Taekwondo Development Program.

Taekwondo is one of the most systematic and scientific Korean traditional martial arts that teaches more than physical fighting. It is a discipline that shows ways of enhancing your life and spirit through training your body and mind.

Recently, Whitted received a Kukkiwon Letter of Commendation, issued by Dr. Hyun-Deuk Oh, president of the Kukkiwon and also received a Letter of Recognition and Appreciation for his exceptional contribution as a referee of the 2016 Kukkiwon Cup from Grandmaster Byung Seo Lee, director of the 2016 Kukkiwon Cup Taekwondo Championship, which was held in July in Greenville, N.C.

Whitted has been selected to serve as as referee in the World Class Black Belt competition divisions.

The World Taekwondo Federation is the International Federation governing the sport of Taekwondo and is a member of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federation. USA Taekwondo Inc., the national governing body, is based at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Whitted is a 5th Dan Black Belt Dan Kukkiwon Master Instructor, a Level one USA Coach, USAA Level A National referee and a USA Level Level 2 Poomsae certified referee. He is also a three-time USA Ultra-senior national champion in both sparring and poomsae.

He has coached Taekwondo competition team to win over 50 national medals at the USA Taekwondo Junior and Senior Nations and the USA Open Championships.

He is also the competition manager for the Powerade State Game of North Carolina Taekwondo Championships.

Grandmaster Brung Seok Lee, director of the 2016 Kukkiwon Cup, presents local Taekwondo Master Instructor Ron Whitted with a Certificate of Recognition and Appreciation for his contribution as a referee at the 2016 Kukkiwon Cup. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Whitted.jpg Grandmaster Brung Seok Lee, director of the 2016 Kukkiwon Cup, presents local Taekwondo Master Instructor Ron Whitted with a Certificate of Recognition and Appreciation for his contribution as a referee at the 2016 Kukkiwon Cup.