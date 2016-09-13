Ponce hat trick lifts Horses to first conference win

Ivan Ponce scored three goals for the Dark Horses on Tuesday night to lift them to a 6-2 conference win over the Pender Patriots.

The Horses took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Ponce hit the back of the net at the 5-minute mark early. Ponce would again score with 26 minutes remaining on an assist by Skylar Cannady. Two minutes later, Ponce would strike once again on an assist by Luke Byrd.

Pender finally got on the board with 15 minutes left in the half to cut the lead to 4-1 at halftime.

The Pats would strike early in the second half on a penalty kick, cutting the deficit to 4-2 . Parker Norris then took control the rest of the second half, scoring two goals, one of which was assisted by Peter Darden.

Goalkeeper Gray Sutter had three saves.

Clinton improves their record to 6-1-1 overall and 1-0 in the Four County Conference

“This Pender team made some vast improvements over last year and posed some very different challenges for our guys, but we came out prepared and took care of business,” said Jamie Williams, associate soccer coach of Clinton. “We’re very close to having our normal rotation nailed down and should be solidified over the next two conference matches.”