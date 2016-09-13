Midway rolls past Rosewood

The Midway volleyball team stepped out of conference play on Monday evening, hosting Rosewood in a makeup game from earlier this season. The Lady Raiders proved to be too much for the Lady Eagles as Midway defeated Rosewood by impressive margins in straight sets to take the 3-0 victory.

Midway ran out to an early lead in the opening frame but Rosewood caught fire and closed the gap to within 12-11. Midway settled down widened the lead back out to 15-11 before forcing a Rosewood timeout. Rosewood would have to burn another timeout when the Raider lead grew to 20-12, but the Midway closed the set out with a 25-14 victory.

The second set saw a much more tenacious Lady Eagles team take the court as Rosewood opened up a bit of lead early. Midway answered, settling in to control the Rosewood momentum, and tie things back up at 6-6. The rest of second set belonged to the Lady Raiders as they eventually took the second set, 25-16.

The third set was all Midway as the relentless Lady Raiders opened the third set with a 13-6 lead, prompting a Lady Eagles timeout. Out of the timeout, Midway kept the heat turned up as they extended their lead to 19-8. Midway would go on to win the final set 25-14 to seal the 3-0 victory.

Lady Raider head coach, Whitney Lamm, was unavailable for comment after the game as Midway went straight into a practice session to prepare for a big game on Tuesday against Wallace-Rose Hill.

Statistically for Midway, Leah Williams had another solid game for the Lady Raiders with 15 serve points and 17 digs. Hannah Lucas had 11 digs, six service points, and three kills. Autumn Byrd had 10 assists, six serve points, and three digs.

Midway also welcomed back Hailey Brooke West on Monday. West, a senior, had previously been sidelined due to an arm injury. She had a solid first game back, recording three kills, two blocks, and two digs.

With the win, Midway improves its overall record to 8-0 and 2-0 in conference. They are back in action Tuesday as they host undefeated Wallace-Rose Hill. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Lady Raider Alyssa Wrench dinks the ball just out of reach of the blocker during a volleyball match at Midway. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Alyssa-Wrench-Midway.jpg Lady Raider Alyssa Wrench dinks the ball just out of reach of the blocker during a volleyball match at Midway.