Wildcats take first conference win

The Hobbton Wildcat soccer team notched a 1-0 win in their first conference meet Monday afternoon, with Christian Vega getting the score and Urial Cruz getting the assist.

“I thought it was very physical game,” said Wildcat coach Jonathan Jacobs in assessing the match. “I thought Rosewood did a good job, but we controlled the game. We had many more chances we should have capitalized on. Rosewood fought to the final whistle.

“It was good to start conference play with a victory,” the coach stated. “I thought we played well.”

The Wildcats play at James Kenan at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Hobbton's Jair Sanchez heads the ball away from the Rosewood defender.