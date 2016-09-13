Clinton gets shutout win

Clinton hosted Smithfield-Selma in a non-conference volleyball match on Monday afternoon and got a much needed win after falling in five of their last six matches. The Lady Dark Horses got off to a quick start and controlled the entire match, taking the 3-0 straight set win over the Lady Spartans.

Clinton charged out behind a strong serving performance from Jessica Hamilton in the opening set. Hamilton served eight straight winners to stake the Lady Dark Horses out to a 9-1 lead as Clinton coasted to a 25-11 first set win.

Clinton used strong play at the net from Corey Spell, Jasmine Ford and Taylor Spell to easily put away the Lady Spartans in the second set by the score of 25-12. The Lady Spartans kept it close for a while in the third and final set but the Lady Dark Horses eventually pulled away for the 25-18 third set win, shutting out the Lady Spartans for a straight set 3-0 win.

After the game Clinton head coach Jennifer Edgerton praised her team’s effort saying, “the girls finally started and finished tonight. If we had been playing like this all year we wouldn’t have the record we have right now. They played good together, they were on their game and they wanted it. Hopefully this provides us some momentum as we get into the meat of our conference schedule.”

Clinton was led by Corey Spell with 10 spikes, two digs and six aces. Taylor Spell had a nice game with seven spikes, five digs and six aces. Jasmine Ford tallied six spikes, three blocks, and three digs and Jessica Hamilton added three aces and three spikes.

The win improves the Lady Dark Horses’ record to 3-5 overall and 1-1 in Four County Conference play. Clinton returns to conference action on Tuesday afternoon when they host Union with first serve set for 5pm.

Clinton’s JV was a winner as taking a 2-1 win over the junior Lady Spartans. The win improves the JV Lady Horses record to 4-4 on the season.

