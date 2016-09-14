Lakewood takes straight-set victory over Hobbton

The Hobbton Wildcats and the Lakewood Leopards faced off in a Carolina Conference volleyball match on Tuesday afternoon at Hobbton. The match was a barnburner for the first two sets before Lakewood pulled away in the third set to win the match, 3-0.

The Leopards got off to a slow start, falling behind early, but McKinzie Davidson rallied the Leopards with a nine-point scoring spurt to overcome the deficit and eventually take a 25-21 win in the first set.

The second set was just as exciting as the first, but the Leopards once again battled back to snitch the second set 25-21. The third set the Leopards won easily 25-9 to take a 3-0 win.

Coach Sheila Davidson said she was proud of her team and the way they overcame a deficit and persevered to come back to get the win.

“Hobbton has a good team with some really good blockers. They hurt us early and we had to make some changes and hit around the blocks. The girls’ showed a lot of character tonight,” noted Davidson.

The Leopards were led by Ally Royal with 16 kills. Davidson had 10 assists and three aces, Krislynn Bullard had 10 assists, and Brianna Wheeler had 12 digs.

The Leopards are currently undefeated in conference play with a 5-0 record. They will host Rosewood on Thursday afternoon at 6 p.m.

The Wildcats are now 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the Carolina Conference.

By Melony Henderson Sports Editor

Melony Henderson can be reached at [email protected]

Melony Henderson can be reached at [email protected]