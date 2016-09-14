Hobbton eyes history

The Carolina Conference Preview was held Tuesday afternoon at Hobbton High School with schools from the Carolina Conference participating.

Hobbton High won the overall men’s event with 26 points (lowest score wins in track). Princeton was second with 58 points.

Individuals winning were: Brent Hurst of Princeton with a time of 19:04. Urial Cruz of Hobbton came in second with a time of 19:27, David Torres-Molina was third with a time of 19:27. Rounding out the top five were Austin Sullivan of Princeton in 19:48 and Xavier McLamb of Hobbton in 19:56.

On the women’s side, North Duplin took first with 35 points. Hobbton was a close second with 36 points.

Individually, Haley Thurston of North Duplin won the women’s race with a time of 21:46. Ashley Hinterleiter was second with a time of 21:56. The other top 5 finishers were: Kendy Rangel of North Duplin at 24:28, Elaina Amy of Rosewood at 25:06 and Rebecca Fitzmaurice of Rosewood at 27:17.

After that meet, Hobbton coach Jeff Klaves said, “Today we came in with a focus and we did our best to implement that. In some phases we fell short but our strategy is to peak at the end of the season and we are right on track to do so.

“We are excited about competing this weekend at the Adidas XC Challenge at Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary. The meet will play host to over 60 schools ranging from 1A all the to 4A level,” Klaves continued. “Our team wants to play up and we look to use this as a measuring stick to where we stand in the state.”

“As a team we have three more regular season meets before the championship part of our season starts, and I like where this team is heading. Both the men and women have a chance to do something no team in Hobbton Cross Country history has done and that’s qualify for the NCHSAA Championships as a team (only the top four teams out of the 26 in the region advance).”

The next conference meet will be at North Duplin Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.

Urial Cruz and David Torres-Molina cross the finish line neck in neck. Cruz finished second although both recorded the same time. Ashley Hinterleiter crosses the finish line in second place, 10 seconds behind the top finisher Haley Thurston.

Carolina Conference holds cross country meet