Clinton blanks Union

Clinton returned to Four County Conference play on Tuesday when they hosted Union in a varsity only volleyball match. The Lady Dark Horses, for the second day in a row, pitched a shutout dropping the Lady Spartans 3-0 to run their win streak to two matches.

The Lady Horses ran out to an early lead once again winning the first set 25-16. Clinton took control of the match, posted an early lead and coasted to the 25-14 win in the second set. The Spartans seemed determined not to let Clinton off so easily when they scored the first three points of the third set and held an early 5-3 lead.

The Lady Dark Horses turned the tide in the third set when Jessica Hamilton held serve for eight points to overtake the Lady Spartans at 11-6. Clinton never looked back and Union committed several unforced errors, handing Clinton the 25-17 third set win and the straight set win for the second day in a row.

After the game Clinton head coach Jennifer Edgerton commented on her team’s play stating, “I’m happy to get the win but I am not pleased with our play. I thought defensively Union outplayed us, the score just did not indicate that. We may have come in a little flat after winning yesterday.”

Jasmine Ford was a force at the net for the Lady Dark Horses, netting 11 spikes, seven tips and two blocks to lead Clinton. The Spell sisters, Corey and Taylor, once again packed the stat sheet with 10 and seven spikes, respectively. Taylor Spell added seven digs, an ace and a block. Jessica Hamilton had 10 pushes and four spikes.

The win runs Clinton’s record to 4-6 overall and 2-2 in Four County Conference play. The Lady Horses travel to West Bladen on Thursday with the JV match set for 4:30 first serve. Union falls to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in conference play. The Lady Spartans host Pender on Thursday at 6pm.

Clinton’s Naomi Miller digs a Union serve during third set action on Tuesday afternoon at Clinton. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Clinton-s-Naomi-Miller.jpg Clinton’s Naomi Miller digs a Union serve during third set action on Tuesday afternoon at Clinton. Clinton’s Jasmine Ford slams one of her 11 spikes during the third set of the Lady Horses’ win over Union. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Clinton-s-Jasmine-Ford.jpg Clinton’s Jasmine Ford slams one of her 11 spikes during the third set of the Lady Horses’ win over Union.

Lady Horses even in conference play