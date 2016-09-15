Pigskin Picks: Week 5

Last week’s picks resulted in a perfect 3-0 record, running the season total to 11-3. Clinton got a big win against Northside, Union smashed Hobbton and Lakewood defeated Midway 41-14 in the Game of the Week.

Hobbton goes on the road to play Wake Christian Academy after a shutout loss to Union. The Wildcats struggled to stop Union last week and will find it tough to solve the Wake Christian offense that has posted 101 points in three games. Hobbton’s defense will have to play lights out and force turnovers in bunches to have a shot at beating the Bulldogs. Probably just not enough find in the Wildcats to get past the Bulldogs.

Final: Wake Christian Academy 40, Hobbton 6

Lakewood will travel to Red Springs for their final non-conference game of the season. Lakewood’s offense got on track last week against Midway, hanging 41 points on a Raider defense that has been suspect all season. Lakewood should be able to hold the Red Springs offense in check. The Leopards offense will need to continue its recent surge and capitalize on any turnovers their defense creates. This one should be close for a while, but the Leopard defense will prove to be too much for the Red Devils.

Final: Lakewood 27, Red Springs 15

The Spartans will return home this Friday to play Princeton. Union, 3-0 for the first time since 2006, will look to go 4-0 for the first time in 12 years. Princeton has scored a lot of points this season, but they have given up more. The Spartans should be able to score at will against the Bulldog defense, but will have their hands full when Princeton has the ball. Union’s defense will have to force turnovers to slow down Princeton’s offense. The Spartans force several Bulldog giveaways and run the win streak to four.

Final: Union 35, Princeton 20

In the Game of the Week, Clinton host 4A Hoggard in a non-conference showdown at Dark Horse Stadium. Clinton fell to the Vikings last year in Wilmington, in a game that featured a late comeback bid by the Dark Horses that feel just short in the 24-21 loss. The Dark Horses will need to put together a complete game this time around to avenge last year’s loss.

Hoggard has struggled to stop the run and Clinton should have success with their run heavy attack. The Vikings are very balanced on offense, averaging 193 yards per game on the ground and 145 through the air. The Dark Horses will have to have another big night from their defense that has averaged forcing two turnovers a game thus far. The Horses will need a similar performance this week to slow down the Hoggard attack. If Clinton can limit Hoggard’s offensive possession time, they should put up enough points to run past the Vikings.

Final: Clinton 34, Hoggard 22

