Pender downs Midway, 5-1

Midway’s soccer team was back in action Wednesday evening, taking on conference foe Pender in Spivey’s Corner.

Both teams entered the contest seeking their first win in conference play as each team lost their openers on Monday evening.

To start the game, Pender seized control early as the Patriots maintained control on their end of the field for much of the half. Early pressure on the Raiders finally yielded a Pender goal as the Patriots took the 1-0 lead at the 34:52 mark.

A minute after thwarting a decent shot on goal by Midway, Pender fired another shot into the back of the net, increasing their lead to 2-0 with 24:48 remaining in the half.

Things went from bad to worse for Midway with 16:29 remaining in the half as Pender found the back of the net again to push their lead to 3-0.

Midway finally seemed to wake up as the Raiders suddenly began applying pressure. Their efforts paid off with 9:15 remaining after Uvaldo Acosta found the back of the net off the in bounds play.

Midway continued to bring newfound intensity throughout the rest of the half, but the Patriots turned away a flurry of Raider opportunities.

The half would come to end with Pender ahead 3-1.

The second half began a lot like the first half ended with Midway still fighting to claw back. Their efforts were unsuccessful, however, as Pender would add two goals in the half and go on to win 5-1.

After the game, Midway head coach Allen McLamb spoke on areas that continue to plague his team, specifically injuries.

“Right now we have six players out so we are still trying to adjust to having a lot of different guys in different places,” he noted.

McLamb did not want to discredit Pender’s win, however.

“We are not making any excuses, though, I give Pender two thumbs up. They have a good and very fast team and we had trouble matching up with their speed,” McLamb continued.

With the loss, Midway falls to 3-6 overall and 0-2 in league play.

Midway will be back in action next week in what looks to be a challenging week as the top two teams — Wallace-Rose Hill and Clinton — are up next for the Raiders.

Midway travels to Clinton on Monday and returns home on Wednesday to host the Bulldogs. Both games are set for a 6 p.m. start.

Uvaldo Acosta heads the ball against a Pender defender. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Uvalda-Acosta-Midway.jpg Uvaldo Acosta heads the ball against a Pender defender.

Depleted Raider squad winless in conference