Horses get past Eagles; JV notches blowout to remain perfect

The Clinton Dark Horses traveled to Elizabethtown on Wednesday night to face the Eagles of East Bladen High School. It was a battle, as the Eagles gave the Horses a run for their money. In the end however it was the tenacious Horses that persevered, taking a 2-1 victory on a penalty kick by Parker Norris.

The game was tied 1-1 at the half on a goal by Logan Spell.

Clinton’s Coach Brad Spell said following the game that he has to do a better job in coaching.

“I have to be more of an encourager through the good and the bad. I think sometimes my negativity emerges. I need to do a better job of being more positive, but the players need to meet me halfway,” Spell conceded. “I learned a lot tonight. We came out flat and lost our focus early. East Bladen came out ready to play and had an extra vinegar in their juice.”

The win gives the Horses a 7-1-1 record. Their next game will come on Monday when they host Midway at 6:30 p.m.

The junior varsity team remained undefeated by pounding East Bladen 9-0. They too will face Midway on Monday, with game time set for 4:30 p.m.

