JV Spartans pick up first win of season

The Union junior varsity football team won their first game of the season on Thursday night, defeating Princeton 26-16 at Princeton.

The Spartans had 265 yards rushing on the ground. Travon Robinson lead Union with 163 yards and Javion Bland led the defense with nine tackles. Malcolm Pigford and Jhonta Moore had four tackles each.

The win gives Union a 1-1 overall record. They will begin play in the Four County Conference on Thursday when they host West Bladen. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

Melony Henderson can be reached at [email protected]

