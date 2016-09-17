JV Horses nip Bulldogs, run record to 9-0

The Clinton JV soccer team got a rare chance at a feature match on Thursday evening when they faced off against conference rival Wallace-Rose Hill.

The JV only match was added to the schedule since both Clinton and Wallace-Rose Hill played opponents earlier in the week that do not have JV squads. The undefeated Dark Horses put their perfect record on the line against the one-loss Bulldogs in a hotly-contested match in front of a large crowd. The teams did not disappoint, playing a very physical and fast-paced match that saw the Dark Horses hang on for the 2-1 win.

The teams battled for over half of the opening frame before Clinton got on the scoreboard. The Dark Horses took advantage of generosity of sorts from the Bulldogs when a Clinton corner kick sailed into the box, found the head of a Bulldog defender who flicked at the ball, inadvertently sending it into the Bulldog goal. The own goal gave Clinton a 1-0 lead that seemed to energize both teams.

After a flurry of fast-paced up-and-down possessions the Dark Horses posted their second goal of the match. Clinton took advantage of a free kick that got loose in the box. Sammy Sutter controlled the ball, dribbled through traffic to point blank range and fired a shot past the Bulldog goal keeper for a 2-0 lead that they would protect for the last five minutes of the half to take the 2-0 advantage into the break.

The Bulldogs pulled within a goal in the second half and had a very good chance to tie with a penalty kick late in the match. Clinton goalie Reid Walters came up big making the save to keep the Bulldogs at bay and preserve the 2-1 win for the Dark Horses.

After the game, Clinton head coach Mitchell Brewington expressed his pride in his team’s performance.

“Our team really rose to the challenge against a very skilled and athletic Wallace-Rose Hill team. I am so proud of the way our team played as one, and for each other. For quite a few of our players this was the first time being a part of this rivalry, and they met it with great composure and bravery.”

The fan support at the Dark Horse Soccer Complex was not lost on Brewington.

“The support we received from our fans tonight was priceless. They came out in numbers and really stood behind our team, and we appreciate their support.”

The win improves Clinton to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in Four County Conference play. The Dark Horses return to action on Monday afternoon when they host Midway. Kickoff for Monday’s match is set for 4:30pm with the varsity contest to follow.

Sammy Sutter, in white, shakes free from three Bulldog defenders and fires a shot into the goal late in first half. The shot clinched a 2-0 lead which proved to be too much for the Bulldogs to overcome. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Clinton-jv-soccer.jpg Sammy Sutter, in white, shakes free from three Bulldog defenders and fires a shot into the goal late in first half. The shot clinched a 2-0 lead which proved to be too much for the Bulldogs to overcome. Clinton goal keeper Reid Walters soars high to get a fist on a Bulldog corner kick during first half action. Walters also made a game-saving stop in the second half when he turned back a Wallace-Rose Hill penalty kick. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_clinton-jv-soccer-1.jpg Clinton goal keeper Reid Walters soars high to get a fist on a Bulldog corner kick during first half action. Walters also made a game-saving stop in the second half when he turned back a Wallace-Rose Hill penalty kick.