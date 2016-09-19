Mintz falls to Scotland in five-set battle

The Mintz Christian Academy Lady Lions jumped out to a two-set lead before letting Scotland Christian battle its way back and win.

“SCA just out-scrapped us,” Coach Dan Heinz said.

The third and fourth sets went for SCA, 25-18 and 25-21, setting the stage for the deciding fifth. The Lions took the early lead, but Scotland Christian wasn’t giving up. They went ahead 14-9. MCA battled back on a serving run by Samantha Marshburn, but ultimately fell short losing 15-13.

“Games like this are tough to lose,” said Heinz. “As a team we will use it as a lesson and a stepping stone. We saw some good things.”

Emma White had multiple blocks and Courtney Barber continued being an attacking force, the coach noted.

MCA goes back into action on Tuesday at Columbus Christian in Whiteville.

